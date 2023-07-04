Missing Mumbai College Student Found, Reunited With Family

A college student reported missing was traced and reunited with his parents in Wadala area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, an official from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.

Shagnik Mukherjee (20) went missing on Monday afternoon and his last known location was near the subway of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), he said.

When Mukherjee, a resident of Kalina area of Santacruz (east), did not return home from college, his parents approached the police, the official said.

The police examined CCTV footages from near railway stations and the man's photos were also circulated on social media.

An on-duty officer of Wadala RPF found the missing man while he was travelling in a CSMT-bound train and he was handed over to the police, he said, adding that the man appeared to be mentally unstable.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)