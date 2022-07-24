Missing For 2 Weeks, UP Woman Found Buried By Riverbank: Police

The woman's body was exhumed and sent for a post mortem, police said.

A married woman was found buried by the riverbank in Paratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh after being reported missing about two weeks ago, police here said on Sunday.

Her body was exhumed and sent for a post mortem, they said.

"As per the police complaint, a 22-year-old married woman, a resident of Kanshiram colony under Kotwali Police Station, had gone missing on July 12. Her body was found buried near the riverbank," Circle Officer Abhay Pandey told PTI.

"A case has been registered against the husband of the victim and others regarding the incident," he said, adding, police is investigating the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)