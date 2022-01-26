Missing Arunachal Teen To Be Repatriated To India By China: Minister

Kiren Rijiju said Chinese army has suggested a place of release of the Arunachal teen. (

Days after a 19-year-old youth was reportedly found missing in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has confirmed that the youth will be repatriated to the Indian side.

The youth, Miram Taron, a resident of Jido village in Upper Siang District, went missing on January 18.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "Chinese PLA has confirmed that young Indian from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron will be repatriated to the Indian side. Will disclose the exact place and time later for a smooth proceeding. Accordingly, the Indian Army has coordinated the necessary arrangements with the Chinese Side."

"Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side," Mr Rijiju added.

Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the Indian Army has shared the personal details of the youth with the Chinese side for establishing the identity.

In a statement which was posted on Twitter, Mr Rijiju said, "Since the individual was missing from the area close to LAC, Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on 19th January 2022, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody."

He further said, "Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on 20th January 2022, the Chinese side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity."

The Union Minister also added, "To assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photos of the individual have been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited."

