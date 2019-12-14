Miss World 2019: List of Past Miss World Winners From India

Miss World India: Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000 (File Photo)

As Rajasthan girl Suman Rao, crowned Femina Miss India 2019, is set to represent India at the Miss World 2019 pageant, here is a look at all the other Indians who have won the contest. India has won the Miss World title six times in the past, starting from Reita Faria who won the Miss World contest in 1966 upto as recently as Miss World 2017, which was won by Manushi Chillar.

The Miss World contest was won by India in 1966, while it took decades for India to win the contest again, which it did in 1994. India subsequently won the beauty pageant in 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2017.

Here are the past Miss World contest winners:

Reita Faria

Dr Reita Faria, a former physician, was born in 1943 to Goan parents. After she won the coveted Miss World title, she completed her MBBS degree and studied at King's College Hospital in London, eventually becoming a doctor.

Aishwarya Rai

Many decades after Dr Reita Faria won the Miss World title, Aishwarya Rai shot to fame after she won the title in 1994.Aishwarya Rai eventually went on to become a popular celebrity and a Bollywood actor, essaying a huge number of roles in several films.

Miss World: Decades after Dr Reita Faria won the Miss World title, Aishwarya Rai shot to fame after she won the title in 1994 (File Photo)

Diana Hayden

After Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, a model and actress, became the third Indian to win the Miss World beauty pageant in 1997.

Miss World: Diana Hayden won the contest in 1997 (File Photo)

Yukta Mookhey

After Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, also an actress and a model, was crowned Miss World in 1999.She was also crowned Miss World-Asia and Miss World-Oceania during the contest.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World contest in the year 2000. After being crowned Miss World, Priyanka Chopra began her career in the Bollywood film industry and has since become a superstar in the industry, venturing on to acting in several Hollywood films and television shows in the US as well.

Miss World: Priyanka Chopra, seen here with Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza (File Photo)

Manushi Chillar

India's Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World beauty pageant for the year 2017. The win comes 17 years after Priyanka Chopra brought home the coveted title in the year 2000. Ms Chhillar, a 20-year-old from Haryana, studied in St. Thomas School in New Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.