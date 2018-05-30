Miss India Deaf 2018 Deshna Jain To Compete At Pageant in Taiwan Deshna Jain will represent India at the 8th Miss and Mister Deaf International pageant at Taipei city, Taiwan from July 8 to July 16.

Deshna Jain won the title at the seventh edition of the competition in Jaipur. New Delhi: Miss India Deaf 2018 Deshna Jain will represent India at the international pageant in Taiwan. The 20-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh won the Miss India title after competing against 80 contestants from 20 states.



Ms Deshna will represent India at the 8th Miss and Mister Deaf International pageant at Taipei city, Taiwan from July 8 to July 16.



A student of Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy, Deshna Jain won the Miss India Deaf title at the seventh edition of the competition earlier this year in Jaipur.



The contest included a ramp walk in traditional and western attire followed by a talent and question-and-answer round.



"I am honoured that I will represent India at the international forum. It is a moment of immense pleasure and pride for me. I am geared up to give my best performance at the international pageant. The path to success especially for people like me is not an easy one but I am determined to bring a difference in the lives of people.



"I would like to thank my parents, especially my mother who always believed in me, supported me and encouraged me to chase my dreams," she said in a statement.



Ms Deshna belongs to Tikamgarh, a small town in Madhya Pradesh. She came for her studies to Bhopal at the young age of three and has been staying away from her family since then.



She wants to make a difference to society by being a face and the torchbearer for people with hearing disability. Her larger goal in life is to work for the betterment of young girls like her who can be trained, counselled and coached to study and build a career.



With inputs from IANS



