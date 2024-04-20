'Misleading': Railways After X User Shares Video Of Overcrowded Train

A user on X shared a video of the overcrowded Kashi Express

A user on the microblogging website X and the Railway Ministry took swipes at each other over a viral video of a crowded 2nd AC sleeper coach in which many people were seen allegedly travelling without a ticket.

The user, Kapil, alleged that the crowd had reached "one of the most premium coaches" of Indian trains.

"Only First AC is left to be destroyed," he said on Friday while re-sharing an April 14 video of the overcrowded Kashi Express, which runs between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

The video was originally shared by a passenger on the train and showed people blocking the pathway to the washroom and standing at the entry and exit doors.

"Due to the open doors, the AC of the train was not working well," he claimed and tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to take necessary action.

This is not a General Coach

This is not a Sleeper Coach

This is not a 3AC Coach



This is a 2nd AC Coach!!



The crowd has reached one of the most premium coaches of Indian Trains. Only First AC is left to be destroyed

The Ministry of Railways, however, responded to Kapil's tweet on Saturday and shared a "present video of the coach", which showed "no overcrowding".

"Please don't malign the image of Indian Railways by sharing misleading videos," the Ministry said.

The present video of the coach. No overcrowding. Please don't malign the image of Indian Railways by sharing misleading videos.

In response, the user pointed out that the Ministry shared today's video to "call something misleading" that happened on April 14.

"Your intimidation is not going to stop the Indians from exposing the poor service offered by Indian Railways," he wrote.

Railways To Operate Record Summer Train Trips

The Railway Ministry on Friday said that it will operate 43 per cent more train trips this summer as compared to last year to ensure that more passengers can travel to their desired destinations.

In a press statement, the Railway Ministry said that to ensure the convenience of passengers and manage the anticipated surge in travel demand during summer, it is operating a "record-breaking" 9,111 trips during this season.

"This marks a substantial rise compared to the summer of 2023, where a total of 6,369 trips were offered. This translates to an increase of 2,742 trips, demonstrating the Indian Railways' commitment to meeting passenger demands effectively," it said.

Out of these 9,111 train trips, the Western Railway will operate the highest number -- 1,878 -- followed by the North Western Railway with 1,623 trips. Other Railway zones, which will run a significant number of trips are the South Central Railway (1,012 trips) and the East Central Railway (1,003).

"All zonal railways spread across India have geared up to operate these additional trips catering to the summer travel rush from states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi," the Ministry said.