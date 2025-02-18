"Misleading": Ministry On Reports About Delhi Railway Station Stampede Probe

The Railway Ministry on Tuesday dismissed as "wrong and misleading" media reports that a Railway Protection Force probe has found the February 15 stampede at the New Delhi station was caused by a last-minute announcement about a platform change for a train.

The ministry said the RPF has not conducted any inquiry into the incident, rather a probe is being carried out by a high-level committee set up by the Northern Railway.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the ministry said some media reports claimed the RPF has conducted an "inquiry" into the New Delhi railway station stampede and held that a last-moment announcement of change in the platform for a train led to the stampede.

These reports are "wrong and misleading" the ministry said, adding the inquiry is being conducted by the high-level committee constituted by the Northern Railway.

"More than 100 individual statements are being collected by the committee. After receiving all such statements, the committee will conduct a thorough examination, including cross-questioning to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the incident," it said.

"The inquiry report will be submitted by the committee," it added.

Urging the media outlets to wait for the final report of the high-level committee, the ministry said, "If there is any information that can help the high-level committee in its inquiry process, please share it directly with the committee members."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)