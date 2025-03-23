Why Pune Man Regrets Moving To Bengaluru Despite 40% Salary Hike

A corporate employee moved from Pune to Bengaluru for a lucrative 40 per cent salary, only to regret his decision within a year. His story was shared by a friend in a now-viral LinkedIn post.

According to the post, the man had been earning Rs 18 lakh per annum (LPA) in Pune before he accepted a Rs 25 LPA offer in Bengaluru. A year into his new job, he called his friend to express his disappointment.

"I shouldn't have switched cities," he admitted, adding, "Pune was way better, 25 LPA feels like nothing in Bengaluru."

His friend, surprised, responded, "What are you saying? 40 per cent increment is a decent hike, you should be saving more money. Why do you want to come back?"

The man explained that Bengaluru's expenses far outweighed any salary increase. "It's peanuts for Bengaluru," he said. "Rents here are exorbitantly high. Landlords are misers, asking for three-four months' of deposit. Traffic is terrible and commuting costs a fortune."

He added that he missed "Pune's Rs 15 vada pav." "At least life and savings were decent there," he said.

The friend concluded his post with a question, "Which would you prefer - a metro city or a tier-2 city?"

The LinkedIn post had users sharing their own experiences.

One user commented, "Totally relate to this! I spent eight years in Pune and absolutely loved the balance it offered-great weather, affordable living, and a chill vibe. Shifting to Bangalore two years ago made me realise how different things are. The traffic, high rents, and overall cost of living can really eat into that salary hike. Pune still feels like home, and honestly, I sometimes miss the simpler, more affordable life there. More money doesn't always mean a better lifestyle!"

Someone defended Bengaluru, saying, "I earn peanuts but I am happy in Bengaluru. It is all about money management, brother. Don't criticise the city for it."

Another added, "While Bangalore is expensive, calling 25 LPA 'peanuts' is a bit of a stretch. Yes, rent and deposits are high, and traffic is a nightmare, but it's also a city full of opportunities and experiences. People manage to live comfortably on much lower salaries too! Maybe your friend just needs better budgeting skills instead of blaming the city."

Another commenter compared Bengaluru's cost of living to Mumbai's: "Absolutely true! I have been in Bangalore for the last 3 months after spending a lifetime in Mumbai, and let me vouch for this-Mumbai is not even close to Bengaluru when it comes to exorbitant living. Apart from rent, which is higher in Mumbai, everything else is cheaper."

This isn't the first time a professional has regretted moving to Bengaluru. Earlier, another worker who relocated from Noida for a better salary shared a similar experience. "It's not worth moving for that hike," they wrote, calling Bengaluru "dirty, not organised," with "bad roads" and the "worst traffic."