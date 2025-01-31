Minor Stabs Woman To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair With Father In Kolkata

A minor boy's violent outburst near a popular tea shop in Kolkata's EM Bypass ended in the brutal murder of a young woman. The attacker had allegedly suspected her of having an extramarital with his father.
The victim was at the eatery with a man (Father of the accused minor) when the boy arrived with his mother and another individual. The minor boy then launched a violent attack on the woman, stabbing her multiple times.
Following the attack, bystanders present at the scene quickly took the injured woman to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, the woman died at the hospital due to severe injuries.
Police have arrested individuals linked to the incident and further probe is underway.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world