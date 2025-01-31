Minor Stabs Woman To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair With Father In Kolkata

A minor boy's violent outburst near a popular tea shop in Kolkata's EM Bypass ended in the brutal murder of a young woman. The attacker had allegedly suspected her of having an extramarital with his father.

The victim was at the eatery with a man (Father of the accused minor) when the boy arrived with his mother and another individual. The minor boy then launched a violent attack on the woman, stabbing her multiple times.

Following the attack, bystanders present at the scene quickly took the injured woman to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, the woman died at the hospital due to severe injuries.

Police have arrested individuals linked to the incident and further probe is underway.