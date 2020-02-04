Minor Rape Survivor Files Plea In Court To End To 24-Week Pregnancy

The rape survivor has sought permission to terminate her 24-week pregnancy. (Representational)

A minor rape survivor has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court on Monday, seeking permission to terminate her 24-week pregnancy.

The plea is listed for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Vibhu Bakhru.

The petition, filed through the 16-year-old girl's mother, is aggrieved as Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act does not permit termination of pregnancy in case the period of gestation is more than 20-weeks.

It plea says that the rape survivor was examined by doctors at a government hospital on January 25 and she was found to be 24-weeks pregnant.

Since the gestation period was more than 20 weeks, doctor said it was beyond the permissible limit and court's permission is required for pregnancy termination.

The Union Cabinet had last Wednesday approved extending the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for "special categories of women", which would include rape survivors, victims of incest, differently-abled and minors, an official statement said.