Minor Girl Among 4 Injured In firing In Delhi's Shalimar Bagh: Cops

The attacker came on a motorcycle, they said. (Representational)

Four people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in a firing in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Thursday evening, police said.

The attacker came on a motorcycle, they said.

All injured have been rushed to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital from where three of them were referred to the LNJP hospital where they are undergoing treatment, an officer said, adding that further probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)