Bihar Girl Gang-Raped, Paraded With Head Shaved As Punishment: Police

A first information report was registered at the women police station on Monday. (Representational)

Six people were detained on Tuesday in a shocking case in which a minor girl was gang-raped, her head was shaved and she was paraded through her village as a punishment by the panchayat in Gaya district of Bihar, police said.

According to the police, the girl was kidnapped in a vehicle by a group of men on the evening of August 14, when she was out to relieve herself.

She was forcibly taken to the roof of the local Panchayat building, where she was repeatedly raped till she lost her consciousness. A villager spotted her the next day and informed her family members, who brought her home.

However, the village Panchayat, which is allegedly under the influence of the powerful relatives of the accused, instead of helping the survivor ordered a punishment for her. Her head was shaved and she was then paraded through the village.

A first information report was registered at the women police station on Monday, 11 days after the incident took place. The police acted only after the survivor and her mother met top district police officials on Saturday.

"Six people have been detained so far," said Niranjana Kumari, Women Police Station Officer Incharge.

"All the five panchayat members, who held the meeting and ordered the punishment, have been named as accused in the case under the POCSO Act and have been detained. Besides, Devlal Yadav, who was identified by the survivor as one of the six accused of the gangrape, has also been detained. The survivor has so far not been able to identify the rest of the accused in the gangrape case," said Ravibhusan, Officer-Incharge, Mohanpur police station.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, Bihar Women Commission's Chairperson Dilmani Mishra has written to the Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police seeking a report on the case and asking him to produce all the Panchayat members before the Commission on September 2.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.