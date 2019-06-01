'Ministry Of...': Mallikarjun Kharge's Son On Amit Shah's New Role

Amit Shah has been given charge of Ministry of Home Affairs in the Modi Cabinet.

Launching an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday suggested renaming the Ministry of Home Affairs as "Ministry of Providing Clean Chits".

Priyank Kharge, who is a Minister for Social Welfare in the Karnataka Government and son of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, attacked Amit Shah a day after the latter was allotted Ministry of Home Affairs in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

"Now that we have a new Home Minister, I think it is better to rename the Ministry of Home Affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits," he tweeted.

Amit Shah takes over the Home Ministry from Rajnath Singh, who has been given charge of Ministry of Defence. Mr Shah handled the crucial Home Ministry as a state minister in Gujarat under PM Modi.

Called ''Chanakya'' for his organisational abilities, marked by a series of successes in elections as BJP president, Mr Shah's entry into the north block gets a profile commensurate with challenges like terrorism, Maoists violence and problems in Kashmir.

Challenges grew for Mr Shah in 2010 when he was jailed in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Later, a special CBI court dismissed the case.