'Turning Ecological Wrong Into...': Minister's Update On Cheetahs In Kuno

All eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to a Madhya Pradesh national park are adapting well to their new surrounding, informed the Union Environment Minister on Sunday. Minister Bhupender Yadav also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "turning an ecological wrong into ecological harmony".

Tweeting four photos of his visit to the Kuno National Park in Sheopur, Mr Yadav wrote: "Happy to note all 8 Cheetahs are adapting well and the vision of PM Shri @narendramodi ji of turning an ecological wrong into ecological harmony is taking shape."

Held a review meeting with the team of researchers, scientists, forest officials in Kuno National Park today.



The minister was at the national park for a review meeting with the team of researchers, scientistsand forest officials.

The cheetahs arrived in Madhya Pradesh from Namibia in southern Africa on September 17 as part of the ambitious reintroduction project of the species and were released into the quarantine zone by PM Narendra Modi.

Recently, two cheetahs were moved from the quarantine zone to the larger acclimatisation enclosure, which took the total number of big cats in the latter area to five, an official said.

The remaining three cheetahs, all female, will be released in the larger enclosures in a phased manner soon, said Kuno Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma.

The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.