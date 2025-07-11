Watch: Cheetahs Chill After Hunt, Cubs Steal The Show In Kuno National Park

India's ambitious "Project Cheetah" continues to show promising signs of success as Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, recently shared two beautiful videos of the magnificent felines thriving in the grasslands of Kuno National Park. These latest videos offer a powerful glimpse of the ongoing efforts to reintroduce cheetahs into the country after their extinction over 70 years ago.

In a recent post, Minister Yadav shared a video of male cheetahs Agni and Vayu, showing their hunting prowess and enjoying a well-deserved full meal in their natural habitat. Both Agni and Vayu, released into the wild on December 4, 2024, are part of the adult cheetahs that have been gradually introduced to Kuno National Park over the past year and a half.

Glimpses from Kuno!



📹1: Cheetahs Agni and Vayu after hunting and enjoying a full meal in the grassland of Kuno National Park.



📹2: 18-month-old male cubs of Cheetah Aasha have formed a coalition; resting after a hunt and meal in the wilderness of Kuno. pic.twitter.com/NFwjtU1UUz — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 11, 2025

Adding to the excitement, the minister also shared another heartwarming video featuring 18-month-old male cubs of cheetah Aasha. These young cheetahs have formed a coalition and were seen relaxing in the wild, a crucial indicator of successful social integration and adaptation within the park.

"Project Cheetah", a monumental conservation initiative, officially began on September 17, 2022, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the inaugural batch of eight cheetahs, translocated from Namibia, into Kuno National Park. This was followed by the arrival of a second group of 12 cheetahs from South Africa on February 18, 2023, significantly bolstering the park's cheetah population.

According to a statement by the government of India, the translocation of 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno National Park has been successful, with the animals adapting well and exhibiting natural behaviours like hunting and mating. Notably, a female Namibian cheetah, Aasha, gave birth to three cubs on Indian soil after a 75-year absence. The project has also engaged local communities through 'Cheetah Mitras', promoting coexistence and providing employment opportunities, fostering a positive impact on the region.