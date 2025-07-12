Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Female Cheetah Dies Of Injuries In Kuno National Park

Out of 26 cheetahs in Kuno National Park, 16 are in the wild and are performing very well.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Female Cheetah Dies Of Injuries In Kuno National Park
The cheetah named Nabha was under treatment for a week but died due to her injuries.
  • An eight-year-old cheetah named Nabha died from injuries at Kuno National Park
  • Nabha suffered fractures in ulna and fibula after a probable hunting accident
  • Kuno National Park now has 26 cheetahs, including nine adults and 17 cubs
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Sheopur (MP):

An eight-year-old cheetah named Nabha, translocated to Kuno National Park (KNP) from Namibia, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, an official stated.

"Nabha was badly injured a week back, probably during a hunting attempt inside her soft release enclosure. She had fractures in both ulna and fibula on the left side along with other injuries," Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma said in a statement.

She was under treatment for a week but succumbed to her injuries. Further details will be known after the postmortem, he added.

After Nabha's death, KNP is now left with 26 cheetahs, including nine adults (six females and three males) and 17 cubs born in KNP. All are healthy and doing well, he said, adding that two male cheetahs shifted to Gandhisagar from KNP are also doing well.

Out of 26 cheetahs in KNP, 16 are in the wild and are performing very well. They have adapted well to the habitat, have learned to live with co-predators, and are regularly hunting, Sharma added.

Anti-ecto-parasitic medication for all cheetahs was completed recently.

Two mothers, Veera and Nirva, along with their recently born cubs, are healthy and doing well, the director added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nabha, Kuno National Park, Cheetah Dies
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com