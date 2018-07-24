Ministers Don't Respond To Zero Hour Issues, Complains Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan also said that the government's response should be "time bound" (Fiile)

Members in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday complained to Chairman that ministers were not getting back on the issues raised during the Zero Hour and demanded a time bound response.

The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party lawmaker Jaya Bachchan and seconded by many other members.

"There is a provision... The Ministers are supposed to reply to all Zero Hours points. But replies don't come. There should be a time bound period fixed for the reply. Otherwise we are just standing here and speaking without any response from the government," Mr Bachchan said.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that he "agreed" with the MP and added that the "rule and the precedent" says ministers have to respond to the lawmaker "through a letter" on Zero Hour submissions made in the House.

Mr Naidu asked the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to take note of it.

Mr Bachchan also said that the government's response should be "time bound" and not "delayed by six months".

Mr Naidu also complimented the Members for taking up a record 25 Zero Hour submissions on Tuesday. Usually, the Chair admits 10 submissions but not all the lawmakers often get their turn in the one hour fixed for such matters.