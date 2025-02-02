"Brahmin Should Handle Tribal Affairs": Minister Sparks Row, Then Clarifies

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday courted a controversy by stating that the members of the "upper castes" should handle the tribal affairs portfolio.

Facing backlash over his remarks, Mr Gopi later backtracked, claiming that his statement was made with good intentions.

Speaking at a BJP election campaign meeting in New Delhi, the actor-turned-politician said that real progress in tribal welfare would only be possible if leaders from "upper castes" oversaw the ministry.

"It's a curse of our country that only a person from the tribal community can be made the minister for tribal affairs," said Mr Gopi, who also holds the Tourism portfolio.

"It is my dream and expectation that someone from outside the tribal community should be appointed for their welfare. Let a Brahmin or a Naidu take charge-there would be significant change. Likewise, tribal leaders should be given the portfolio for the welfare of forward communities." "Such a shift should happen within our democratic system," Mr Gopi further stated.

Expressing his desire to handle the tribal affairs portfolio, the Thrissur MP said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate the ministry to him. "However, there are certain precedents in portfolio allocations," he added.

Mr Gopi's remarks triggered widespread criticism across Kerala.

CPI state secretary Benoy Viswam lashed out at Mr Gopi, calling him a "piper of the chaturvarna" (caste system), and demanded his removal from the Union ministry.

He also urged the resignation of Union Minister of State George Kurian, accusing him of disregarding federal principles and insulting Kerala.

Mr Kurian on Saturday said that the state should declare itself backward in education, infrastructure, and social welfare to receive more funds from the Centre.

"These two ministers are living examples of the challenges facing the Indian Constitution under the RSS-led BJP regime," Mr Viswam said, urging the President- the custodian of the Constitution- to take the matter seriously.

He also demanded that the BJP should clarify its stance on these two ministers' statements, which he termed anti-tribal and anti-Kerala.

Prominent tribal leader C K Janu also strongly condemned Gopi's remarks, calling them "low-class" and evidence of his lack of understanding.

Currently, BJP leader Jual Oram, a prominent tribal face from Odisha, handles the Tribal Affairs portfolio in the Modi-led cabinet.

Amid criticisms, Mr Gopi withdrew his remarks, saying: "If my comment is not well received or if this explanation is unsatisfactory, I withdraw my remarks."

He clarified that his intention was to end discrimination.

"I did not label anyone as good or bad; my only aim was to break free from this framework," Mr Gopi said, adding that as a politician, his priority has always been the welfare of the tribal community.

