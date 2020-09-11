Minister Of State For Railways Suresh Angadi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Suresh Angadi is a member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka. (File)

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who said he has tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi.

The 65-year-old member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, around 6:30 pm.

"He is stable and doing fine," a source said.

He is being looked after by a team of doctors led by Dr Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the department of medicine at AIIMS, sources said.

Earlier, Mr Angadi had tweeted, "I have tested Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms."

