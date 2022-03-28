Minister Anurag Thakur Shakes A Leg With Actor Ranveer Singh

Anurag Thakur was seen matching Ranveer Singh step-for-step

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen dancing today with actor Ranveer Singh at the India Expo in Dubai.

The Minister was there to hold a conversation with the actor on "The Global Reach of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry" at the India Pavilion.

The actor, dressed in screaming red, pulled in the Minister, and the boom box started playing the hit song from the actor's blockbuster movie "Bajirao Mastani".

The Minister, following the actor's league, went all-in and the two started dancing as the crowd cheered loudly.

"People have gathered in huge numbers to witness India Pavilion at Dubai Expo. People are excited to watch Indian exhibitions including Yoga, Ayurveda, tourism, textile, cosmic world, and cinema world. Around 17 lakh people have visited India Pavilion," Mr Thakur told news agency ANI.