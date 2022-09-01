'Mini NRC': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams UP Government Over Survey Of Madrassas

It's not a survey but a mini-NRC, said Asaduddin Owaisi. (FILE)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out against the Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh government for its decision to conduct a survey of madrassas in the state.

Stating that as per Article 30, the madrassas fall under the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board, the AIMIM chief likened the survey as a "Mini-NRC" (National Register of Citizens) and accused the UP government of "harassing Muslims".

"Madrassas are as per Article 30 then why has UP government ordered the survey? It's not a survey but a mini-NRC. Some madrassas are under the UP madrassa board. Government can't interfere with our rights under Article 30. They just want to harass Muslims," Mr Owaisi said.

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas to ascertain the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation of these institutions.

An executive order was passed to transfer the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided madrassas with the consent of the managers of the madrassas concerned along with the approval of the Registrar and the UP Madarsa Education Council.

The survey will be carried out as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said.

Mr Ansari said that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government taking a fully active approach regarding the education system in madrassas as all the District Magistrates (DMs) have been issued instructions regarding the survey.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised madrassas by October 5, teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

Once the survey is conducted it has also been instructed to hand over the report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated reports to the District Magistrates (DMs).

Moreover, it has been ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the late employee and the existence of a valid management committee has to be sought.

