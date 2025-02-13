Militants Buying Activated SIMs With Fake Papers? Manipur Police Launch Raids

The Manipur Police launched extensive raids in various places of Imphal East and Imphal West districts in connection with the selling of activated SIM cards on fake documents, suspected to be used by the militants and anti-social elements, officials said on Thursday.

A police official said the selling of activated SIM cards came to light during an investigation of some cases linked to abduction, intimidation and collection of ransom from traders, businessmen, government employees, contractors and some local residents.

The official said a first information report (FIR) was filed with Porompat police station in Imphal East district on Wednesday for selling activated SIM cards on fake identity papers by impersonating someone else.

"Such SIM cards are suspected to be used by militants, anti-socials and criminals for the purpose of extortion and intimidation to people of different walks of life. During the investigation of a recent criminal case, this facet came to light wherein the subscriber, on whose name the SIM card was issued, was not aware of it," the official said.

Such SIM cards are used by anti-social and underground elements for purpose of extortion and intimidation of general public.



He said raids were conducted in Imphal East and Imphal West districts in the course of the investigation and such raids would continue. Police have advised all mobile service providers to ensure that proper periodic verification at all levels is done, failing which strict legal action would be taken.

In a bid to curb extortion from civilians, government employees, contractors and others, the Manipur government earlier announced the establishment of a dedicated Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell under the Home Department.

The cell, which would operate on a 24/7 basis, was incorporated by the representatives from the State Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assam Rifles and Army.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police on Wednesday night arrested four active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) (KCP-PWG) for their reported involvement in recent extortion activities, including serving monetary demands and forcible collection of money from common people, traders, shops, stone crushers, government employees and contractors.

The arrested KCP-PWG cadres were identified as Takhelmayum Victor (23), Huidrom Vikash Singh (25), Oinam Naocha (19) and) Awungshi John (33). The cadres were arrested from their camp at Kameng Sabal in Imphal West district.