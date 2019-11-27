'Brutality Shocked The World': Mike Pompeo On 26/11

Mike Pompeo addressed reporters on the 11th anniversary of 26/11 attacks. (File)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged justice for the victims of the 2008 attacks in Mumbai after Pakistan arrested the mastermind earlier this year.

Addressing reporters on the 11th anniversary of the terror attack that killed more than 160 people including six Americans, Pompeo said the "brutality of the attack shocked the entire world."

"It is an affront to the victims and their families that those who planned the Mumbai attacks have still not been convicted," Pompeo said.

Pakistan in July arrested Hafiz Saeed, who heads the UN-designated terrorist group Jamaat-ud-Dawa, shortly before Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the United States.

Hafiz Saeed has mostly lived freely in Pakistan since the attacks, enraging India which demanded his prosecution. The United States also put a $10 million bounty on his head.

Hafiz Saeed has denied involvement in the attack, which targeted emblematic sites of Mumbai including the Taj Hotel as well as a Jewish center.

