''Migratory Bird'': Punjab BJP Chief Takes Shot At Navjot Kaur Sidhu

The Punjab BJP chief said her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu was a failed MP and now failed minister

The Punjab unit of the BJP Monday took a potshot at former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu for seeking Congress ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh, and called her "migratory bird".

"She had been an MLA from Amritsar and her husband is currently an MLA from there. Her husband (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had contested Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar. Why she now ran away from Amritsar and came to Chandigarh?" Punjab BJP Chief Shwait Malik said.

"These people have been complete failure. Navjot Singh Sidhu was a failed MP and now failed minister (in the Congress government). Now the dark clouds loom large over their political career. I call her migratory bird who is now search of new destination," Mr Malik told reporters.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu has staked claim to the Congress ticket for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from UT Chandigarh.

The former MLA from Amritsar (East) and former chief parliamentary secretary submitted her application to the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee last week.

Former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and ex-Union minister Manish Tewari have also been vying for the ticket from Chandigarh.

"She is now looking for her future outside Punjab," Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Sampla said at a separate press conference, without naming anyone.