'Might Have Met': Maharashtra BJP Chief On Sharad Pawar Meeting Amit Shah

Such meetings take place at this level. This is our country's culture, said Chandrakant Patil.

After Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party's rubbished reports of a meeting between Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar in Ahmedabad, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that the NCP supremo might have met the Union Minister for "some work".

Speaking to the media, Chandrakant Patil said, "Such meetings take place at this level. This is our country's culture, we must meet besides politics. A meeting is not only meant for political discussion. Amit Shah is the country's Home Minister and Sharad Pawar might have met him for some work."

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Sunday dismissed reports of the meeting between Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah. He also alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ''spreading rumors''.

"A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumors are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," Nawab Malik said.

On Monday, Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut denied there was any meeting between the NCP chief and the Union Minister.

Earlier at a press conference, Amit Shah sidestepped on a question about the purported meeting, saying that "everything cannot be made public".