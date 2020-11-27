MiG-29K Trainer Jet Crashes Into Sea, Pilot Saved, Search On For Other

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed over the Arabian Sea on Thursday night, the Indian Navy informed. One pilot has been rescued while search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, it said.

The Indian Navy has a fleet of over 40 MiG-29K fighter aircraft based out of Goa and also operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.

This is the third mishap of MiG-29K aircraft in the last one year.

In February this year, a MiG 29K crashed after being hit by birds over Goa. Both pilots had steering the jet away from habitation before ejecting, an action which drew praise Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik.

In November last year, a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed outside a village in Goa. Both the pilots had then ejected safely.