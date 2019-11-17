Minister Praises Pilots For Flying MiG Away From Populated Areas Before Crash

The left engine of the MiG-29K flamed out while the right caught fire due to bird hit, an official said

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Sunday praised both pilots of the Navy MIG trainer for directing the aircraft away from populated areas before it crashed.

The MiG-29K aircraft attached to INS Hansa base in Dabolim had crashed on a rocky plateau near Verna village on Saturday, with both pilots managing to eject safely.

"Brave work done by MiG-29k twin seater aircraft pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav by showing presence of mind and by pointing the aircraft away from the populated areas and ejecting safely. May God give them health and success," Mr Naik, a Lok Sabha MP from North Goa, tweeted.

Brave work done by MiG-29K twin seater aircraft pilots- Capt M Sheokhand & Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav by showing presence of mind and by pointing the aircraft away from the populated areas and ejecting safely. May God give them good health and success. — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) November 17, 2019

District Collector Ajit Roy told reporters on Saturday that the left engine of the aircraft flamed out while the right engine caught fire due to a bird hit.

He had said the incident happened as the aircraft encountered a flock of birds after take off from INS Hansa Air base on a routine sortie, adding that attempts to recover the aircraft were unsuccessful due to the extent of damage and low height.

"The pilot with his presence of mind pointed the aircraft away from populated areas and both pilots ejected safely," Mr Roy said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.