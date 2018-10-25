'Understand PM's Mental State...Rafale Probe Will Finish Him': Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today said CBI chief Alok Verma was removed in a midnight 'coup' because he was going to launch an investigation into the Rafale deal.
Following are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's press conference:
- Appointment and removal of CBI director is done by a committee of three people - Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition. But at 2 am in the night, the CBI director was removed. This is an insult to the Constitution, insult to Chief Justice, insult to people of India and is illegal and criminal.
- Main reason for the removal of Alok Verma was that the CBI was beginning an investigation in PM role's in the Rafale deal.
- The entire country knows that investigation was about to begin and that's why CBI director was removed.
- PM's reaction was in a panic. He is scared that he indulged in corruption and he could get caught.
- PM Modi's image was of chowkidaar, but he was involved in corruption. He knows if the CBI probe begins, it will be an end to the prime minister.
- PM Modi will get caught. The country will not spare Narendra Modi. Congress, Opposition will not spare Narendra Modi.
- Moment the CBI inquiry begins in Rafale deal, the prime minister knows he is finished.