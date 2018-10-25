"Understand PM's Mental State...Rafale Probe Will Finish Him": Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the main reason for the removal of Alok Verma was that the CBI was beginning an investigation in PM role's in the Rafale deal.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 25, 2018 18:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Understand PM's Mental State...Rafale Probe Will Finish Him': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that the country will not spare Narendra Modi (File)

New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today said CBI chief Alok Verma was removed in a midnight 'coup' because he was going to launch an investigation into the Rafale deal.

Following are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's press conference:

  • Appointment and removal of CBI director is done by a committee of three people - Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition. But at 2 am in the night, the CBI director was removed. This is an insult to the Constitution, insult to Chief Justice, insult to people of India and is illegal and criminal.
  • Main reason for the removal of Alok Verma was that the CBI was beginning an investigation in PM role's in the Rafale deal.
  • The entire country knows that investigation was about to begin and that's why CBI director was removed.
  • PM's reaction was in a panic. He is scared that he indulged in corruption and he could get caught.
  • PM Modi's image was of chowkidaar, but he was involved in corruption. He knows if the CBI probe begins, it will be an end to the prime minister.
  • PM Modi will get caught. The country will not spare Narendra Modi. Congress, Opposition will not spare Narendra Modi.
  • Moment the CBI inquiry begins in Rafale deal, the prime minister knows he is finished.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiRafale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveJagan Reddy CBI ChiefAlok NathP ChidambaramNews in BanglaNirav Modi Tamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory Meghan Markle Virat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................