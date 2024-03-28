Microphone To Pressure Cooker: Tamil Nadu Parties Fight Over Symbols

Naam Thamilar Party coordinator Seeman says that the Microphone symbol gives them hope.

Despite the 'Rising Sun' and 'Two leaves', this general election to the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha revolves around many symbols as some heavy weights are contesting on an independent symbol.

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Pannerselvam, will contest independently, on an independent symbol from Ramanathapuram constituency. MDMK Headquarters Secretary Durai Vaiko will face the election on an independent symbol from Trichy Constituency.

Likewise, Naam Thamizlar Katchi (NTK), which failed to get the Sugarcane farmer as its symbol, is now contesting with the Microphone symbol in all constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Naam Thamilar Party coordinator Seeman says that the Microphone symbol gives them hope. The NTK is contesting outside the principal alliances in the state.

"Even though we didn't get our sugarcane famer symbol, we are contesting with hope in the 'Mic' symbol. Many revolutionaries used this equipment to put forth their slogans," NTK leader Seeman said.

TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK will contest the elections using the Pressure Cooker symbol. The 'Pressure cooker' is the lucky symbol on which he had won the RK Nagar by-poll after the death of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha amidst political drama in Tamil Nadu after former CM Jayalalitha's demise.

For the candidates it is a question of proving their worth on an unrecognised symbol. O Pannerselvam who was ousted from the AIADMK is out to prove that he still has the support of AIADMK cadres as he seeks victory in Ramanathapuram constituency.

"Symbol is a way of identifying with voters, with their ideology. With regard to DMK we have Rising Sun, it symbolise sun will drive away the darkness of ignorance darkness of oppression. Every political party will ask for symbol which signifies their ideology signifies the DNA of the party so that why symbols are important," says DMK spokesperson Sarvanan.

Meanwhile, DMK ally Vaiko's MDMK is looking to bolster its vote share to ensure it gets a recognized symbol for the next elections. The ECI refused to allocate the 'Top' symbol to MDMK, saying the party is contesting only in one constituency.

The MDMK was under pressure from alliance big-brother DMK to contest on the DMK Rising Sun symbol but Vaiko's party felt it would be better to strike out on an independent symbol.

Vaiko's son Durai Vaiko had broken down in a public rally saying, "We are facing indirect pressure to contest the DMK symbol, but that would affect our party's image. Whatever it takes, he would contest their party's independent symbol."

In Tamil Nadu's political history, the symbol for the election is a prestigious issue. When former CM and MDMK founder MG Ramachandran passed away, the AIADMK split. One faction was led by MGR's wife Janaki and the other by Jayalalitha.

At that time, AIADMK two leaves symbol was frozen and Jayalalitha contest on an independent symbol of 'Two Pigeons' while Janaki's faction was given the Seval (Rooster) as its symbol.

For the voter a multitude of symbols could be confusing, so it is really up to the individual leaders to woo their cadres to ensure that their symbol prevails.

