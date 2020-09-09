Metro Rail Services Resume On The Green Line In Bengaluru

Metro services resumed on the Green Line in Bengaluru

As part of gradually restoring Metro rail operations, the Bangalore Metro Rail on Wednesday commenced services on another sector - the Green Line. However, only a few passengers were seen, according to officials.

Metro Rail officials said the trains will operate only during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The services will gradually normalise from September 11 when the trains will start running from 7 am to 9 pm, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said.

The Purple Line had recorded a footfall of 3,770 passengers from 91 trips on Monday when the services resumed after five-and-half months of coronavirus-forced lockdown, the BMRCL said.