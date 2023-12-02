'Mesmerising': US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Attends Nagaland's Hornbill Festival. See Pics

Ambassador Garcetti also visited the Nagaland State Museum.

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland has garnered international attention as United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti expressed his enchantment with the vibrant cultural extravaganza.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Ambassador Garcetti shared his admiration for the festival and the rich diversity of Nagaland.

"The Hornbill Festival is mesmerising. I've loved meeting so many people and learning about the different Naga communities they represent. I'm proud and honored that the United States is joining Germany as the partner nations for this year's festival," Ambassador Garcetti posted on X.

The participation of the United States as a partner nation alongside Germany has added an international dimension to the Hornbill Festival, fostering cultural exchange.

Nagaland's exceptional beauty, complex history, and diverse indigenous cultural heritage left a lasting impression on the US envoy. "Nagaland is unlike anywhere else in the world, and something you have to see to believe. I'm already marking my calendar to come back!" he added.

Expressing his fascination with heritage and history, Ambassador Garcetti also visited the Nagaland State Museum. "Museums are treasure troves of heritage and history. I loved visiting the Nagaland State Museum and learned so much about the state's unique indigenous culture and traditions," he posted.

The Hornbill Festival is a 10-day annual cultural festival in Nagaland. It's also known as the "Festival of Festivals".

The festival showcases Nagaland's diverse ethnicity through: folk dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicraft, and art workshops.

The festival is held in the first week of December. The Government of Nagaland organises the festival to promote the state's cultural heritage and encourage inter-tribal interaction.

In Nagaland's Kohima, Garcetti also attended a World AIDS Day on Friday event alongside state government officials, community leaders, and civil society groups.

He said that India's National AIDS Control Programme has been acclaimed as a global model, and the US government is proud to support the country's efforts to combat the disease.

"India's National AIDS Control Programme has been acclaimed as a global model, and the US government is proud to partner in and support these efforts," the US Ambassador said.

In a warm greeting to the people of Nagaland, Ambassador Garcetti stated, "Hello Nagaland! I am here in Kohima and can't wait to attend the famous Hornbill Festival. I have heard so much about your rich culture and heritage, and I am here to learn more from you all."

