Merry Christmas 2020: Know All About Xmas, Wishes, Cards And Images

Merry Christmas 2020: It's Xmas today! A day of celebrations and great family time

Today is Christmas Day. Christians across the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ today. Christmas or Xmas is however celebrated now both by Christians and non-Christians and that is largely due to the mythical and jolly figure of Santa Claus - much loved by the old and the young. Christmas or "mass on Jesus Christ's day" as the English call it is of fairly recent origin. Earlier it was called Yule, which came from the winter solstice celebrations and people used to exchange 'Yuletide Greetings'. How December 25 became the birthday of Jesus Christ is not quite clear and there are many theories about it. The religious text of the Christians - The New Testament - gives no clear indication. Sextus Julius Africanus, a historian, in 221 is said to have identified December 25 as the birthday of Christ and since then it was universally accepted as Christmas Day.

The Romans celebrated the winter solstice as a symbol of the sun moving back to the Northern Hemisphere indicating happier times and arrival of the spring season. Christmas is largely a festive time, celebrated as a secular family holiday. The Christmas festivities extend into ringing in the New Year. Christmas carols are sung, Christmas greetings cards are sent, special Xmas food is made and gifts exchanged. Santa Claus plays a key role in Xmas gifts and goodies. Malls and markets across the world are decorated with his happy figure ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

