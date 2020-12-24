Merry Christmas 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Merry Christmas 2020: It's Xmas time!

Merry Christmas 2020: "Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle all the way...Oh what fun it is to ride a one horse open sleigh!" It's Christmas time. It's the season to spread Xmas cheer, spend time with family singing Christmas carols, sitting around the Christmas Tree and opening gifts, decorating your home with fairy Christmas lights, cooking wintry Xmas treats and of course sending Christmas wishes, Seasons Greetings, messages on Facebook and WhatsApp. Surely online Christmas family gatherings have already been planned. Don't let the pandemic spoil your Christmas and New Year festive spirit. Remember to wear your mask if you are stepping out. There is so much one can do to make this Christmas memorable at home. Here is a compilation of quotes, wishes and greeting cards to share with your loved ones.

Merry Christmas 2020: 9 reindeers draw Santa Claus's magical sleigh, Rudolph is the most famous among them

Christmas Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Cards To Share

Here's to better times ahead for everyone. Stay healthy and safe in 2021.

Wishing you and your family a year full of happiness and good health. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas to you and your family. Wish you joyful 2021!

Wishing you happiness, hope, peace and lots of Christmas goodies. Xmas Greetings and Happy New Year!

Christmas is all about caring and sharing. Sending you warm Xmas greetings!

Merry Christmas 2020: The Christmas Tree brings cheer amid the pandemic

May all your wishes come true! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Season's Greetings! May God bless you and your family.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Wish you create beautiful memories with your family.

Though you are far, you are always in my thoughts. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Christmas is in the air! Wishing you joy, hope and peace. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas 2020: Amid the pandemic it's important to tell people you are not alone

Whatever is beautiful, whatever is meaningful, may it be yours this Christmas!

Merry Christmas! Hope you end 2020 on a pleasant note and ring in 2021 with love and laughter!

May the holy Christmas night bring warmth, happiness, and well-being into your life.

Wish you a fresh and bright New Year. Season's Greetings to you all.

Wish you Merry Christmas and happy festive season. Treasure the present and create a beautiful tomorrow! Seasons Greetings!

Merry Christmas 2020: Have a family baking day on Xmas

Merry Christmas 2020: Share these beautiful and motivational quotes

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year" - Charles Dickens

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream" - CS Lewis

"However tangled the lights are this year, I know you'll handle it with aplomb. Merry Christmas!" - Maya Angelou

"I heard the bells on Christmas Day; their old familiar carols play; and wild and sweet the words repeat; of peace on earth, good-will to men" - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

"Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone" - Charles M. Schulz

"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year" - Ralph Waldo Emerson

"It is never too late to be what you might have been" - George Eliot

Ring out the old, ring in the new. Ring, happy bells, across the snow. The year is going, let him go. Ring out the false, ring in the true" - Alfred Lord Tennyson

Merry Christmas: 10 Xmas greeting cards to share

Merry Christmas 2020: Xmas symbolizes peace, harmony and a new beginning.

Merry Christmas 2020: Children hang their Christmas stockings before going to bed hoping for Santa Claus to arrive with gifts and Xmas goodies

Merry Christmas 2020: Have a warm a joyful Christmas

Merry Christmas 2020: Singing Christmas carols are a great way for families to enjoy together

Merry Christmas 2020: May peace and plenty be the first to lift the latch at your door, and happiness be guided to your home by the candle of Christmas - Irish Christmas blessing

Merry Christmas 2020: Hope Santa Claus comes to town with whatever you wished for

Merry Christmas 2020: Have a great Xmas and a sparkling New Year

Merry Christmas 2020: Santa Claus's magic sleigh is drawn by nine reindeers - Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph - the most famous among them

Merry Christmas 2020: Xmas candles represent the 'Star of Bethlehem'

Merry Christmas 2020: Santa Claus and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer are every child's dream

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!​