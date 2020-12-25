Christmas Day: 10 Images Capturing Xmas Celebrations In India. See Here

Christmas Day celebrations in India: 10 Images
Christians across the country are observing Christmas Day. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there are restrictions in place. Images from across India give us a glimpse of how people are celebrating while taking precautions. Devotees who attended the Christmas Eve midnight mass were seen in masks and people who stepped out for shopping or buying Christmas cakes and goodies also used face covering. In Delhi, people lit candles at the gate of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on the eve of Christmas. In the wake of the pandemic, churches in Delhi had a low-key Christmas Eve with limited attendance.
In Mumbai, Christian devotees attended mass on Christmas Eve at Mount Mary's church. Only 50 people were allowed to attend mass.
In Kolkata, people queued up at one of the famous cake shop to buy Xmas confectionery on Christmas Day. The iconic General Post Office was decked up in the city.
On Christmas Day, Christians across the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas or Xmas is however celebrated now both by Christians and non-Christians and that is largely due to the mythical and jolly figure of Santa Claus - much loved by the old and the young.