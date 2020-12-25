Christmas Day: 10 Images Capturing Xmas Celebrations In India. See Here

Christmas Day 2020: Christian devotees light candles at a church in Amritsar on Xmas

Christmas Day celebrations in India: 10 Images

Christians across the country are observing Christmas Day. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there are restrictions in place. Images from across India give us a glimpse of how people are celebrating while taking precautions. Devotees who attended the Christmas Eve midnight mass were seen in masks and people who stepped out for shopping or buying Christmas cakes and goodies also used face covering. In Delhi, people lit candles at the gate of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on the eve of Christmas. In the wake of the pandemic, churches in Delhi had a low-key Christmas Eve with limited attendance.

Christmas 2020: View of Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi

In Mumbai, Christian devotees attended mass on Christmas Eve at Mount Mary's church. Only 50 people were allowed to attend mass.

Christmas 2020: Christian devotees in masks at a church in Mumbai

Christmas 2020: Don Bosco church in Mumbai wears a deserted look on the eve of Christmas Mass

In Kolkata, people queued up at one of the famous cake shop to buy Xmas confectionery on Christmas Day. The iconic General Post Office was decked up in the city.

Christmas 2020: In masks, people in Kolkata lined up in front of a cake shop

Christmas 2020: Xmas decorations at the General Post Office in Kolkata

Christmas 2020: The Archbishop holds up baby Jesus during the Christmas celebrations in Ajmer

Christmas 2020: Christian devotees at Our Lady Of Pompei Church in Mangalore

Christmas 2020: Archbishop Leo Cornelio performs Christmas Mass at St Francis Church in Bhopal

Christmas 2020: Street vendors sell balloons in Jabalpur on Xmas

On Christmas Day, Christians across the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas or Xmas is however celebrated now both by Christians and non-Christians and that is largely due to the mythical and jolly figure of Santa Claus - much loved by the old and the young.

