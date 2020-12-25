PM Modi's Christmas Greetings: "May Everybody Be Happy And Healthy"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Christians on Xmas Day. The PM said the life and principles of Jesus Christ gives strength to people across the world. "May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens of the nation on Christmas and expressed hope that the festival would help strengthen harmony in society. Union Ministers Smriti Irani, VK Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and others took to Twitter and posted Christmas wishes.   

"May everybody be happy and healthy," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his Christmas greetings to the people of the country.  Left leader Sitaram Yechury posted Christmas greetings with #peace and #joy. 

Christmas, the birthday of Jesus Christ, is celebrated on December 25. In India, Good Governance Day is also marked on the same day in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former prime minister of India who was known to be a great orator and statesman.

