PM Modi's Christmas Greetings: 'May Everybody Be Happy And Healthy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Christmas today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Christians on Xmas Day. The PM said the life and principles of Jesus Christ gives strength to people across the world. "May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens of the nation on Christmas and expressed hope that the festival would help strengthen harmony in society. Union Ministers Smriti Irani, VK Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and others took to Twitter and posted Christmas wishes.

Merry Christmas!



The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world.



May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society.



May everybody be happy and healthy.

Merry Christmas to all! May the festive season bring good health and joy to everyone. pic.twitter.com/7iSOUb1NfP — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 25, 2020

May this season open doors to promising beginnings and bring everlasting joy, warmth, health and abundance to everyone. pic.twitter.com/QE4bPiSMxj — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 25, 2020

"May everybody be happy and healthy," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his Christmas greetings to the people of the country. Left leader Sitaram Yechury posted Christmas greetings with #peace and #joy.

Merry Christmas!



May this festival bring peace & harmony to your homes and hearts. pic.twitter.com/T006u90KqZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2020

Christmas, the birthday of Jesus Christ, is celebrated on December 25. In India, Good Governance Day is also marked on the same day in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former prime minister of India who was known to be a great orator and statesman.