Good Friday 2025: Date, History And Why Christians Observe It

Good Friday 2025: Good Friday is one of the most solemn days in the Christian calendar, observed globally to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This year, Good Friday falls on April 18, 2025, two days before Easter Sunday on April 20. It is part of the Holy Week, preceded by Maundy Thursday and followed by Holy Saturday.

Also referred to as Holy Friday, Great Friday, or Black Friday, the day holds deep spiritual significance for Christians, symbolising the suffering and sacrifice of Jesus Christ for the redemption of humanity.

History Of Good Friday

According to the New Testament, Good Friday commemorates the day Jesus Christ was crucified under the orders of Roman governor Pontius Pilate. Religious leaders at the time accused Jesus of blasphemy for claiming to be the Son of God and brought him before Roman authorities.

Following a public trial, Jesus was sentenced to crucifixion - a punishment reserved for the most severe crimes. He was forced to carry a wooden cross through the streets before being nailed to it, ultimately dying on the cross, an act believed by Christians to be the ultimate sacrifice for mankind's sins.

Significance Of Good Friday

For Christians, Good Friday is a day of mourning, reflection, and repentance. It represents the depth of Jesus Christ's sacrifice and the hope of redemption. It is observed with fasting, prayer, and church services that recall Christ's final hours and his death.

Many Christian communities mark the day with special church services, scripture readings, and silent processions. Churches often cover statues, dim lights, and muffle bells to reflect the sombre tone of the day. Fasting and acts of charity are also commonly practised.

While the day itself is marked by grief, it also leads to the celebration of Easter Sunday, which commemorates Christ's resurrection and the promise of new life, a cornerstone of Christian faith.