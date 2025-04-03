Will Jesus Christ Return in 2025? Crypto Enthusiasts Are Betting On It

Every religion has its prophecy or belief regarding the return of God or His messenger. In Christianity, the Second Coming, also known as Parousia, is a fundamental belief that Jesus Christ will return to Earth following His ascension. This belief is deeply rooted in messianic prophecies and forms a key part of Christian eschatology. The human mind has long pondered and debated this concept across various platforms. Recently, however, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have started betting on the possibility of Jesus Christ returning to Earth in 2025.

According to Bitcoin.com, the bet, hosted on the blockchain-powered platform prediction marketplace Polymarket, has drawn $160,932 in trading volume, with speculators wagering on whether biblical prophecies will culminate in a 2025 Second Coming. While most theologians dismiss date-setting, the market reflects niche interpretations of scripture gaining traction online.

The market traded as high as 5% and is now stably trading at 3%. Right now, if you wanted to, you could place a bet that Jesus Christ will not return this year and earn over $13,000 if you're right.

According to Cointribune, in 2021, another bet linked the Apocalypse to the interruption of a "perpetual sacrifice" - proof that crypto markets digest even the most obscure symbols. The contract specifies that "Yes" prevails if Christ returns before December 31, 2025, midnight (New York time).

The resolution will depend on a "consensus of credible sources". But who will judge the credibility of a divine appearance? This ambiguity, typical of predictive markets, reminds us that decentralisation blurs the lines between faith and facts.