Good Friday 2025: Will Liquor Shops Remain Open Or Closed On April 18 In Delhi? Details Inside

The Delhi government has declared April 18, 2025, a dry day in observance of Good Friday - a significant occasion for Christians worldwide. The order was issued by the Excise Department in line with Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

Excise Commissioner Sunny Singh said all liquor license holders must comply with the directive and display the order prominently at their establishments, PTI reported.

In addition to Good Friday, liquor vends in the national capital will also remain closed on Buddha Purnima (May 12) and Eid-ul-Zuha (June 6), the department stated.

Good Friday, which falls this year on April 18, marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is observed as a day of mourning and reflection by Christians. It is followed by Easter Sunday, which celebrates Christ's resurrection. The day is also referred to as Holy Friday, Great Friday, or Black Friday in different parts of the world.

According to the New Testament, Good Friday is the day when Jesus was crucified by the Romans. The Jewish religious leaders had condemned Jesus of blasphemy for claiming to be the Son of God. They were so agitated by Jesus' acts that they brought him to the Romans. Pontius Pilate, a Roman leader, sentenced Jesus to crucifixion.



