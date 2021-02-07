Mercury Settles Below Freezing Point In Several Places Across Kashmir

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night. (File)

The minimum temperature dropped by several degrees across Kashmir, except in Gulmarg, on Sunday and the mercury settled below the freezing point owing to a clear sky, officials said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the only place where the night temperature increased last night, while there was a decline by several degrees in some places across all the other weather stations, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, over four degrees down from the previous night's 1 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund - the gateway town to the valley - recorded a minimum of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius - down from the previous night''s low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius - down from minus 6.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, up from the previous night's minus 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in the south, recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The MET Office has said the weather is expected to stay mainly dry for the next one week and there would be a significant increase in the day temperature.