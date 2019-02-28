"Enemy Wants To Stop Us, India Will Fight, Win As One": PM At BJP Meet

Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot: PM Narendra Modi interacted with one crore BJP workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored opposition attacks to address millions of workers of his BJP today amid India-Pakistan tension, and said: "India will fight as one, India will win as one." The Prime Minister's mega event, pitched as the world's largest video conference, has been roundly criticized by opposition parties in the backdrop of the worst escalation between India and Pakistan in decades.

"When the enemy supports terror and acts against India, it is to stop India's progress. But we must all ensure that we stand together, stand united, stand with our soldiers to ensure we are strong... ensure that no matter what, our progress and our work does not stop," said PM Modi at the event, "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot".

The Prime Minister interacted with one crore BJP workers and volunteers at the level of polling booths, called "booth workers", to mobilise them ahead of the national election due by May.

The ruling party has been targeted by opposition parties who have accused it of focusing on politics and elections at a time the government should be worried about the tension with Pakistan.

Ties have nosedived and many countries have urged de-escalation of hostilities in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. On Tuesday, India sent fighter planes to Pakistan for the first time since 1971 and bombed a massive Jaish terror training facility in Balakot. Yesterday, Pakistan took an Indian pilot captive after an aerial combat in which the Air Force shot down a Pakistani warplane.

"India will stand as one, India will work as one, India will grow as one, India will fight as one, India will win as one," he said.