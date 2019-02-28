PM Modi To Address 1 Crore BJP Workers Through Video Conference Today

PM Modi will interact with volunteers, supporters and party karyakartas from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 1 crore Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country today. The party claimed this would be the "world's largest video conference".

With the interaction, PM Modi is aiming at mobilising support from the general public and galvanising the party workers into action for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot - Get ready for a unique interaction with PM Narendra Modi today. PM Modi will be interacting with volunteers, supporters and party karyakartas from across the country," read the message on the Prime Minister's website.

"On Feb 28, PM Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP karyakartas, volunteers & well wishers, spread across 15,000 locations, in what would be world's largest video conference," BJP President Amit Shah said tweeted on Sunday.