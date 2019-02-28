PM Modi To Address 1 Crore BJP Workers Through Video Conference Today

New Delhi:
PM Modi will interact with volunteers, supporters and party karyakartas from across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 1 crore Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country today. The party claimed this would be the "world's largest video conference".
With the interaction, PM Modi is aiming at mobilising support from the general public and galvanising the party workers into action for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
"Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot - Get ready for a unique interaction with PM Narendra Modi today. PM Modi will be interacting with volunteers, supporters and party karyakartas from across the country," read the message on the Prime Minister's website.
"On Feb 28, PM Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP karyakartas, volunteers & well wishers, spread across 15,000 locations, in what would be world's largest video conference," BJP President Amit Shah said tweeted on Sunday.
Before PM Modi could address the party workers, twitter was seen flooded with comments.
I would urge the PM to postpone this. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely and to sternly deal with Pak, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted saying, "Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India's brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record"
In this time of strife when BJP has asked the nation to be United, they are still shamelessly running their election campaigns, tweeted Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 1 crore Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country today.