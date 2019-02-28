PM's Mega Videocon With BJP Workers Today Amid Opposition Criticism

Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot: PM Modi will interact with BJP booth workers in a video conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country today in what the party claimed would be the "world's largest video conference". The mega video conference this afternoon comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have criticised the BJP and PM Modi for going ahead with the "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot" event in the midst of escalation at the border and the capture of of an Indian Air Force pilot by Pakistan after an air combat that marked the worst escalation between the neighbours in decades.

"Right now, we are faced with a crisis. We want the pilot back. We want to know how is he. Everybody is worried about him. And you are worried about addressing some booth workers?" Congress spokesperson told NDTV.

The Congress has already cancelled its working committee meet that was scheduled for today.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a dig at the BJP and PM Modi for the event. "Entire Opposition is concerned over national security. (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal postponed his hunger strike over full-statehood issue. Congress cancelled its CWC and the Opposition is worrying about unity of the nation. (Narendra) Modi-ji is getting down to strengthen polling booths and the BJP is busy with election rallies," Mr Singh tweeted.

People can send their questions to the Prime Minister for the interaction titled through the Narendra Modi app.

"On Feb 28, PM Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP karyakartas, volunteers & well wishers, spread across 15,000 locations, in what would be world's largest video conference," BJP President Amit Shah had said in a tweet on Sunday.

BJP leaders told NDTV that changing the programme of the Prime Minister and other senior leaders of the party at this point would help terrorists' designs to disrupt the democratic process.

With the interaction, PM Modi is aiming at mobilising support from the general public and galvanising the party workers into action for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot - Get ready for a unique interaction with PM Narendra Modi on February 28. The Prime Minister will be interacting with volunteers, supporters and party karyakartas from across the country," read the message on the Prime Minister's website.

