Mentally Unstable Man Stabs Schoolboys In Delhi's Narela: Police

Three persons, including two schoolboys, were hospitalised with injuries after a stabbing incident in Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

According to the police they received a PCR call that two boys were attacked with a knife by a man at Ramdev Chowk.

The victims were identified as Chaman, 11, and Rajesh, while the accused was identified as 23-year-old Vinay.

Chaman, a school student was injured on his back near his left shoulder while Rajesh, who rushed to save him from Vijay's attack received multiple injuries to his head, face and hand, police said.

The accused Vinay, who according to police was mentally unstable, was thrashed by the public and was badly injured.

The three have been admitted to the SRC Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable.

A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the victims has been done.

According to the police, there is no specific reason for the stabbing incident and further legal action will be initiated.