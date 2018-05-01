These Are The Top Performers In Parliament, Says Group The top 10 performers based on the cumulative score of questions asked, debates initiated and private member bills introduced.

Share EMAIL PRINT The performance was evaluated to the point of conclusion of the 2018 budget session. (Representation) Chennai: Lok Sabha members from Maharashtra are the top 10 performers up to the recently concluded budget session, K. Srinivasan, Founder, Prime Point Foundation, said on Tuesday. The Foundation has been awarding top performing members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha with the Sansad Ratna Award since 2010.



"The top 10 performers based on the cumulative score-of questions asked, debates initiated and private member bills introduced during the 16th Lok Sabha up to the budget session 2018 are all from Maharashtra," Mr Srinivasan told IANS, citing data from the PRS Legislative Research.



According to him, the top three Lok Sabha MPs who have performed well are Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (total score 1,073 - initiated debates 74, private member bills 16, questions 983); Shrirang Appa Barne, Shiv Sena (1,050-initiated debates 102, private member bills 16, questions 932); and Rajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress (1,031-initiated debates 97, private member bills 15, questions 919).



In terms of questions raised by the 46 MPs from Maharashtra, Mr Srinivasan said, they raised 22,705 questions out of 122,723 questions raised in the Lok Sabha by all MPs of the 16th Lok Sabha up to the budget session this year.



Following the Maharashtra members of Lok Sabha were 38 MPs from Tamil Nadu who raised 13,950 questions, and 76 MPs from Uttar Pradesh who raised 11,268 questions in the 16th Lok Sabha up to the budget session 2018, said Srinivasan citing PRS Legislative Research data.





Lok Sabha members from Maharashtra are the top 10 performers up to the recently concluded budget session, K. Srinivasan, Founder, Prime Point Foundation, said on Tuesday. The Foundation has been awarding top performing members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha with the Sansad Ratna Award since 2010."The top 10 performers based on the cumulative score-of questions asked, debates initiated and private member bills introduced during the 16th Lok Sabha up to the budget session 2018 are all from Maharashtra," Mr Srinivasan told IANS, citing data from the PRS Legislative Research.According to him, the top three Lok Sabha MPs who have performed well are Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (total score 1,073 - initiated debates 74, private member bills 16, questions 983); Shrirang Appa Barne, Shiv Sena (1,050-initiated debates 102, private member bills 16, questions 932); and Rajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress (1,031-initiated debates 97, private member bills 15, questions 919). In terms of questions raised by the 46 MPs from Maharashtra, Mr Srinivasan said, they raised 22,705 questions out of 122,723 questions raised in the Lok Sabha by all MPs of the 16th Lok Sabha up to the budget session this year.Following the Maharashtra members of Lok Sabha were 38 MPs from Tamil Nadu who raised 13,950 questions, and 76 MPs from Uttar Pradesh who raised 11,268 questions in the 16th Lok Sabha up to the budget session 2018, said Srinivasan citing PRS Legislative Research data. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter