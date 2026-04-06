Members Of Celebrated Artist Nandalal Basu's Family No Longer On Voter List

A renowned family of West Bengal have been disenfranchised in the SIR exercise currently in progress in the state. Suprabuddha Sen is the grandson of renowned artist Nandalal Bose, who illustrated the Indian Constitution and was closely associated with the Tagore family in Shantiniketan as well as the freedom movement.

Now, the names of Nadalal Bose's family members can no longer be found on the voter list, leaving the elderly couple stunned.

Suprabuddha Sen (88) and his wife Deepa Sen (82) have been long-time residents of Santiniketan. Another family member, Chakradhar Nayak, also had his name deleted from the electoral roll.

Suprabuddha Sen completed his education at Visva-Bharati University and later held a senior position at the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). After retiring, he shifted to his ancestral home in Santiniketan in 1996 and has consistently exercised his voting rights. The last time he voted was in 2024, for the Lok Sabha elections.

Nandalal Bose is celebrated not only in Santiniketan but across India as a legendary artist. He was closely associated with the artistic embellishment of the Indian Constitution, and his works continue to receive recognition both nationally and internationally.

In 1954, Suprabuddha Sen passed his secondary examination from the historic Patha Bhavana, founded by Tagore.

The incident has triggered strong political reactions. Trinamool Congress candidate from Bolpur, Chandranath Sinha, described the matter as "shameful".

Pointing fingers at Trinamool, the BJP's Dilip Ghosh claimed that the names of many workers and supporters of the party have also been removed from the voter list.

The removal of the names of members of such an illustrious family from the voter list has raised serious questions about the country's administrative processes and transparency. The issue has already sparked widespread discussion across various sections of society.

(Inputs By Indrajit Ruj)