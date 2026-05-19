'M Sir' Who Fought For Students In 2024 Is At Centre Of 2026 NEET Paper Leak

In 2024, when the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) was hit by major paper leak allegations that triggered nationwide protests, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, fondly known as "M Sir", emerged as a protector of students. The chemistry teacher from Latur in Maharashtra filed a petition on behalf of the students, stating that a "grave injustice" had been inflicted upon children.

Two years later, "M Sir" is among those arrested for his alleged involvement in the NEET UG paper leak of 2026.

A video of M Sir from 2024 has resurfaced, in which he can be seen raising his voice for the students, calling for justice.

In a video message recorded from a car, M Sir addresses students directly and tells them that he has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Aurangabad Bench of the High Court in Sambhajinagar.

"Additionally, we filed a separate petition on behalf of the students, as a massive scam has indeed taken place in NEET 2024. The greatest impact of this scandal is going to fall upon the students pursuing their education in Maharashtra. Today, we have arrived in Mumbai. Today, we will gather all necessary information at the Bombay High Court. We intend to meet with representatives from all the news channels across Maharashtra. Their involvement is crucial, as this needs to evolve into a mass movement. We will appeal to them, emphasising that a grave injustice is being inflicted upon the children, and therefore, their participation in this cause is absolutely essential. That is all I wish to say," he said.

Why 'M Sir' Has Been Arrested In The NEET UG Paper Leak Case

Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, the founder of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the NEET UG paper leak.

Motegaonkar was arrested on Sunday (May 17) after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered a leaked question paper from his mobile phone during searches at his premises.

Who Is Chemistry Teacher 'M Sir'

'M Sir' comes from an agricultural family in Latur. He began his teaching career by giving private tuition, often cycling across the city to reach students. In the late 1990s, he started a coaching institute in a rented room with about ten students enrolled in the first batch.

From preparing handwritten notes to handling small batches of students, 'M Sir' became popular for investing time in his students and producing toppers in competitive exams.

With over 68,000 followers on Instagram and a presence across YouTube, WhatsApp, and its own app on the Play Store, RCC Classes is known for its chemistry notes, test series, and teaching approach, drawing NEET, JEE, and CET aspirants from across Maharashtra.

RCC has nine branches, including the main branch in Latur, with around 40,000 students enrolling every year.