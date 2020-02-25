Melania Trump Sits Down With Delhi Schoolchildren At 'Happiness Class'

US First Lady Melania Trump visited a state government-run school in Delhi this afternoon to observe the flagship "Happiness Class". Ms Trump was welcomed by students and teachers of the Sarvodaya Co-Education Senior Secondary School in south Delhi's Moti Bagh.

Launched in July 2018 by the Arvind Kejriwal government, the "happiness class" is a 45-minute break during which an activity-based curriculum is followed, such as meditation and mental exercises.

Melania Trump, 49, was seen sitting on a tiny green chair, along with little children in their classroom. The First Lady, wearing a white dress with multi-coloured prints, interacted with one group of children before walking up to another group where she sat on the floor before she was offered a stool by a teacher.

Two girls walked up to her and showed proudly showed one of their projects to the First Lady as she listened to them affectionately.

Outside in the ground, another group of students performed Suryanamaskar.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had put out a welcome post for Ms Trump earlier today. "@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

On Sunday, the US embassy indicated that Mr Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia were dropped from Ms Trump's Delhi government school event as they did not wish to politicise the visit.