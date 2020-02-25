Donald Trump India Visit Live Updates: Donald Trump And PM Modi To Issue Joint Statement

Nikki Haley hails Donald Trump-PM Modi friendship





Proud to see @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS going to India. The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values. There is much to be gained by the friendship of @narendramodi and @realDonaldTrump. #USPride#IndiaPride - Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 23, 2020

Indian-American politician Nikki Haley has said that there is much to be gained from the friendship of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his maiden official visit to India. Nikki Haley, who was America's envoy to the UN in the first two years of the Trump administration and the first-ever cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration, said that she is proud to see Trump and First Lady Melania travel to India. "The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values. There is much to be gained by the friendship of Modi and Trump," the top Republican leader said in a tweet.