Donald Trump India Visit Live Updates: Donald Trump And PM Modi To Issue Joint Statement

Donald Trump in India: Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his India trip.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump today held extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including the key areas of defence, security, and trade and investment. During their talks at the Hyderabad House here, the two leaders are also expected to deliberate on regional issues, including the US' proposed peace deal with the Taliban, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, the threat of terrorism and the situation in the Gulf region. After the talks, the two sides will seal defence deals worth around USD 3 billion. The Trumps paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Rajghat in Delhi after a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for the first leg of their 36-hour India visit. The US president was feted at the world's largest cricket stadium in the "Namaste Trump" event and was cheered by tens of thousands of people.
Here are the Live updates on Donald Trump India visit day 2:
Melania Trump interacts with students in Delhi
First Lady of the US, Melania Trump interacts with students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School.
US First Lady Melania Trump arrived at a government school in south Delhi on Tuesday to attend a session of the ''Happiness Class''. She was greeted by young students, who garlanded her and also applied ''teeka'' on her forehead.
Delhi government school students wait to greet Melania Trump
Excited students dressed in traditional attires are waiting patiently for US First Lady Melania Trump at a Delhi government school in south Moti Bagh area. Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School has been decked up with floral garlands and motifs to welcome the US First Lady.
PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Hyderabad House where the two world leaders are scheduled to hold talks on business.
US President Donald Trump's message in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat, 'The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India - The vision of the great Mahatma Gandhi. This is a tremendous honor!'
PM Modi receives Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump, at Hyderabad House.
Delhi's Hyderabad House decked up to host Modi-Trump meet
New Delhi's iconic Hyderabad House is all decked up to host the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Hyderabad House, the place where meetings with foreign dignitaries are held. The building was adorned with flags of India and the US. The bilateral talks between two leaders will be followed by the signing of agreements between two sides and press statements by the two leaders. Earlier, the US President paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and was also given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump plant a tree at Raj Ghat.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat.
Donald Trump, Melania Pay Homage To Mahatma Gandhi
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
PM arrives at Hyderabad House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Hyderabad House. US President Donald Trump will meet him shortly.
Ahead of First Lady Melania Trump's visit to Delhi government schools,Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "It's just 18 months old initiative but early results have made us confident that Happiness Delhi is the ultimate solution to all violence & hate in mindsets that we r facing worldwide."
Trumps India visit: Bernie Sanders slams Trump for selling weapons to India
Democratic presidential front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday slammed President Donald Trump for selling weapons to India, saying that the US should instead partner with New Delhi to fight climate change to save the planet. Bernie Sanders, who has won the Nevada and New Hampshire primaries and tied in Iowa, made the comments after Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, on Monday announced that the US will sign defence trade deals worth USD 3 billion with India. In an address at a massive "Namaste Trump" rally at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Trump announced that deals to sell state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment worth over USD 3 billion will be sealed with India on Tuesday. "Instead of selling USD 3 billion in weapons to enrich Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed, the United States should be partnering with India to fight climate change," Bernie Sanders said in a tweet, the first by a Democratic presidential candidate on Trump's India visit.
Trumps to visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial
President Trump and Melania Trump were received at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremonial welcome. This will be followed by their visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat, where the US President will lay a wreath and observe a minute's silence.
US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump, President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a group photo at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
US President Donald Trump receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, greeted with 21-gun salute.
US President Donald Trump, wife Melania arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan for ceremonial reception.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrive at the Rashtrapatri Bhawan for ceremonial welcome.
Donald Trump to Arrive Shortly
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to reach the Rashtrapati Bhawan shortly for the ceremonial reception by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.
US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the ceremonial reception of the US President.
Donald Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before leaving for the United States.
Ahead of First Lady Melania Trump's visit to Delhi government schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, calling it a "great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites."
India, US to Sign $ 3 billion Defence Deal: Donald Trump
In the United States, unemployment is at a record low. The US is known the world over to make the most advanced and feared weapon systems. Missiles, rockets, jets, helicopters, air defence systems, etc and now we are dealing with India. We look forward to a 3 billion dollar agreement, says Donald Trump.
Melania Trump to visit Delhi government school today
US First Lady Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school in Nanakpura in New Delhi on Tuesday. She will visit the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School where she will review the "Happiness Class" programme implemented by the Delhi government. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children. Melania Trump, accompanied by her husband President Donald Trump, are on their first official visit to India.
PM Modi, Donald Trump to hold talks at Hyderabad House
Today, Donald Trump and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they would go to Rajghat to pay homage at the ''samadhi'' of Mahatma Gandhi. It would be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would host a lunch for the US president following the talks. In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind. President Trump would depart from India later on Tuesday evening.
India set to finalise long-pending defence deal with US during Trump's visit
India is set to finalise a long-pending defence deal with the United States during President Donald Trump two-day visit to India from February 24, a senior official said. Donald Trump will arrive in India on his maiden visit, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner or daughter Ivanka Trump, along with United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouille.
Ivanka Trump Finds Taj Mahal ''Awe-Inspiring''
Impressed by the beauty of Taj Mahal, White House Advisor Ivanka Trump on Monday said that the grandeur of the 17th century was "awe-inspiring". "The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe-inspiring!" Ivanka Trump wrote as she shared on Instagram pictures of herself with husband Jared Kushner in front of the Taj Mahal. Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner are part of the US delegation accompanying the US President.
Nikki Haley hails Donald Trump-PM Modi friendship
Indian-American politician Nikki Haley has said that there is much to be gained from the friendship of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his maiden official visit to India. Nikki Haley, who was America's envoy to the UN in the first two years of the Trump administration and the first-ever cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration, said that she is proud to see Trump and First Lady Melania travel to India. "The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values. There is much to be gained by the friendship of Modi and Trump," the top Republican leader said in a tweet.
US-India partnership talks today
US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India along with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a 12-member delegation yesterday, reached Delhi last night after the brief excursion at the Taj Mahal in Agra. President Trump and PM Narendra Modi will today aim to expand the India-US global partnership during their talks.
We will always be faithful and loyal friends of the Indian people!
Hand-in-hand, Trumps tour Taj Mahal
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spent nearly an hour on Monday at the Taj Mahal in Agra, their second stop after arriving in India for a two-day visit. The Trumps enjoyed the magnificent marble monument in the glow of the fading sun, the complex completely cleared of any other visitor or staff. The Trumps walked hand-in-hand into the 16th century mausoleum, known worldwide as the monument of love, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. "The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India," President Trump wrote in the visitors' book soon after stepping into the complex for a private visit.
"Melania Trump asked about mud pack treatment": Taj Mahal tour guide
The architectural grandeur of 17th century Taj Mahal and the story of its construction by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan left US President Donald Trump "impressed" during his visit to Agra, the guide who accompanied him said. Nitin Kumar, an Agra-based guide, said the first word the US President said after seeing the marble marvel was, "incredible". He and First Lady Melania Trump visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, the second stop on his less than 36-hour-long visit to India, and marvelled at the Mughal-era mausoleum built as a monument of love.
Donald Trump in India: Melania Trump will visit Delhi Government school today
US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today.
Donald Trump to participate in various programmes
US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi, today. First programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A meeting between Donald Trump and PM Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad House following which exchange of agreements will take place.
Donald Trump Agra visit
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania visited Agra on Monday to keep their date with the Taj Mahal even as hundreds of artistes welcomed the American leader at the airport with beautiful performances reflecting the rich culture of Uttar Pradesh.