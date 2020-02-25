On Day 2, Trump-PM Modi To Sign Defence Deals, Talk Trade: 10 Points

President Trump and Melania Trump were received at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremonial welcome.

From there they went to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat, where the US President laid a wreath and observed a minute's silence.

President Trump will later hold restricted and then delegation-level bilateral talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House in the heart of Delhi. The US and India will sign agreements and then both leaders will make a joint statement.

Deals worth $3 billion for the supply of choppers for the Indian Army and Navy are on the table. President Trump had teased the deals while addressing the "Namaste, Trump" event at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over $3 billion, in the absolute finest state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," the US President had said. The two sides are also likely to sign deals on traditional energy, nuclear energy, homeland security, intellectual property rights and healthcare.

During the talks, First Lady Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school to watch a "Happiness Class" that includes meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children.

In the evening, after his press conference, the US President will drives to Rashtrapati Bhavan again for the state banquet, where lamb biryani, Raan Aalishaan, Dal Raisina, Salmon fish tikka and Lemon Coriander Soup are on the menu.

On Monday, President Trump addressed the packed Motera cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad shortly after arriving in India. He lavished praise on PM Modi, calling him a "great friend".

President Trump, his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner also visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram where the First couple tried their hand at the charkha or spinning wheel. Later, the Trumps visited Agra and spend nearly an hour at the spectacular Taj Mahal.