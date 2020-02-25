Arvind Kejriwal Tweets On Melania Trump's 'Happiness Class' Visit Today

Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school to see a "happiness class"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a welcome post for US First Lady Melania Trump this morning, hours before she is to visit a government school to attend a "happiness class". Launched in July 2018, the Kejriwal government's brainchild "happiness class" is a 45-minute break during which an activity-based curriculum is followed, such as meditation and mental exercises.

"@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

US President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their family landed in Delhi on Monday night after a packed day, from landing in Ahmedabad and giving a long speech at the world's largest cricket stadium to going to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

Last week, the US embassy indicated that Mr Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia were dropped from the Delhi government school event where Melania Trump will attend as they did not wish to politicise the visit.

"While the US embassy had no objection to the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it is best to ensure that the focus is on education, the school, and the students," a US Embassy spokesperson had said.

Mr Sisodia later issued a statement, saying he respects the concerns expressed by the US. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I would have loved to personally receive the First Lady to the Delhi Government school and brief her about the concept of Happiness Classes and the positive impact that it has had on students, during her visit to the classrooms. However, certain concerns were expressed by the US embassy regarding CM and Deputy CM accompanying first lady during the school visit. We respect the same," he had said.

The Delhi government has been highlighting the work it has done for its schools, including improving infrastructure and pedagogy.